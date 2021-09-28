Loftware Smartflow 26.2 Saves Time and Improves Control in Managing Packaging Artwork (Di martedì 28 settembre 2021) Digital Artwork Management Solution Enables Users to Organize, Store and Reuse Approved Content PORTSMOUTH, N.H., Sept. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/
Loftware, Inc., the global leader in Enterprise Labeling and Artwork Management Solutions has launched a new release of its automated Artwork management software, Loftware Smartflow 26.2. This new release, which introduces Master Datasheets, strengthens users' ability to enforce consistency and Control content used in Packaging, labels, and other documents. Using one central location for Packaging content, Smartflow 26.2 enables users to curate, review and approve content for product lines or product portfolios and provides pre-approved content that can be used to create ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Mariani Packing Selects Loftware Smartflow to Manage Product Packaging and Drive Continuous ImprovementMariani just had their "go live" with Loftware Smartflow in July, with additional plans to roll out the solution to other areas of the business in the following months. With the new Smartflow ...
