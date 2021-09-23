(Di giovedì 23 settembre 2021) ...next 15 years through investment of NZ$7.5 billion (US$5.3 billion) SEATTLE-(BUSINESS WIRE)-Today, ... AWS also released an economic impact study (EIS) that estimates it will create 1,000 new jobs ...

Advertising

Ultime Notizie dalla rete : AWS Open

01Net

... Amazon Web Services (), an Amazon.com , Inc. company (NASDAQ: AMZN), announced plans toan infrastructure region in Aotearoa New Zealand in 2024. The newAsia Pacific (Auckland) Region ......its timeline and the opportunities that it could. At this stage, it's important to be aware and evaluate the potential future impact of quantum computing. Infosys, a long - standing for...COMUNICATO STAMPA - Responsabilità editoriale di Business Wire AWS to Open Data Centers in New Zealand. New AWS Region will allow customers to run workloads and securely store da ...Amazon Elasticsearch è ora Amazon OpenSearch Service: supporta OpenSearch 1.0 e abilita analisi e ricerca distribuita e open source su grandi volumi di dati ...