How ‘The Green Knight’ Makeup Team Transformed Actor Ralph Ineson

The eponymous mythical entity in David Lowery's Arthurian reinterpretation "The Green Knight" was as tactile on set as it appears on screen. Imposing and oaken, this embodiment of the unknown (death and nature) is played by Actor Ralph Ineson ("The Witch") with masterful prosthetics from seasoned Makeup effects artist Barrie Gower ("Game of Thrones")

