CALL OF DUTY BLACK OPS COLD WAR E WARZONE - TUTTO SULLA STAGIONE 5DariusBurst Another Chronicle EX+ Recensione PS4Green Pass Covid : Da venerdì 6 agosto scatta l'obbligoGFN 13 giochi in arrivo questa settimanaBezior X500 Pro : La Bici Elettrica super portatileFarming Simulator 22 e sul vostro smartphone grazie alla realtà ...Red Dead Online: cerca Il Sovrano nella polverosa città di RhodesArisa fuori da Amici? fatti i ca... tuoi : La cantante è furiosaCarolina Marconi è disperata : Aiutatemi a ritrovare il mio cane, sto ...Fastweb down non funziona o non va : interruzione o servizio inattivoUltime Blog

Exclusive | Wikileaks reveals the internal documents of the ultra-conservative catholic organizations Hazte Oir and CitizenGo

Their publication is right on time. Over 17,000 documents just revealed by Wikileaks rip a gaping hole ...

zazoom
Commenta
Exclusive: Wikileaks reveals the internal documents of the ultra-conservative catholic organizations Hazte Oir and CitizenGo (Di venerdì 6 agosto 2021) Their publication is right on time. Over 17,000 documents just revealed by Wikileaks rip a gaping hole in the internal dynamics of the ultra-conservative Spanish catholic organization Hazte Oir and its international arm, CitizenGo, organizations on the forefront of the battle against the rights of the LGBT community, against euthanasia, abortion and women’s rights. They come in the midst of ongoing political and religious wars against the rights of the LGBT community in Italy and countries like Hungary. Hazte Oir and ...
Leggi su ilfattoquotidiano
Advertising
Segui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Exclusive Wikileaks
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.
zazoom
Zazoom Social News -
Cerca Tag : Exclusive Wikileaks Exclusive Wikileaks reveals internal documents