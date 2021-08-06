Exclusive: Wikileaks reveals the internal documents of the ultra-conservative catholic organizations Hazte Oir and CitizenGo (Di venerdì 6 agosto 2021) Their publication is right on time. Over 17,000 documents just revealed by Wikileaks rip a gaping hole in the internal dynamics of the ultra-conservative Spanish catholic organization Hazte Oir and its international arm, CitizenGo, organizations on the forefront of the battle against the rights of the LGBT community, against euthanasia, abortion and women’s rights. They come in the midst of ongoing political and religious wars against the rights of the LGBT community in Italy and countries like Hungary. Hazte Oir and ...Leggi su ilfattoquotidiano
