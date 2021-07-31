'Lone Ranger' and 'Breaking Bad' Actor Saginaw Grant Dead at 85 (Di sabato 31 luglio 2021) "Life is extremely fragile and it's something we should never take for Granted. God speed Dustin." ... "The world has lost a consummate Actor today. And I have lost a cherished friend," the actress told ...Leggi su cityroma
'Lone Ranger' and 'Breaking Bad' Actor Saginaw Grant Dead at 85It's never easy to say goodbye. Larry King , Christopher Plummer and Cecily Tyson are among the celebrities who died in 2021, leaving those in their wake heartbroken. Dustin Diamond died on February 1 ...
Morto Saginaw Grant, l’attore Nativo Americano aveva recitato in Breaking BadÈ morto all’età di 85 anni l’attore nativo americano Saginaw Grant. Stando a quanto riportato dal suo addetto stampa, la morte sarebbe avvenuta per cause naturali, dal momento che è stato trovato senz ...
