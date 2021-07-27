MicroPort® Cardiac Rhythm Management Business Announces US$150 Million Series C Investment (Di martedì 27 luglio 2021) SHANGHAI, July 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/
MicroPort Scientific Corporation ("MicroPort®") announced that MicroPort Cardiac Rhythm Management Limited ("MicroPort® CRM"), which is MicroPort®'s subsidiary focused on developing and commercializing implantable pacemaker and defibrillator devices and related technologies to manage Cardiac Rhythm disorders, has entered into definitive agreements in connection with its Series C financing with total Investment proceeds of US$150 Million. Hillhouse ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
MicroPort CRM, a pioneering company in the field of Cardiac Rhythm management, headquartered in France with global
MicroPort CRM, a pioneering company in the field of Cardiac Rhythm management, headquartered in France with global
