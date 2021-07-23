Olimpiadi Tokyo 2020 : Ecco gli azzurri in gara oggi venerdì 23 ...EA PLAY LIVE 2021: Apex Legends: Ribalta - Dead SpaceEA PLAY LIVE 2021: Lost in Random - Knockout City, Stagione 2EA PLAY LIVE 2021: Battlefield PortalEA PLAY LIVE 2021: GRID Legends I 10 giochi online free-to-play più consigliati nel 2021FELTRINELLI COMICS & GAMES APRE LE PORTE DELL’ESCLUSIVA “AREA GAMING”Orcs Must Die! 3 e Ben 10 nuovi giochi in arrivo su GeForce NOWIl gameplay di Farming Simulator 22 verrà mostrato questa sera in ...Taito G-Darius HD aperti i Pre-ordiniUltime Blog

Infosys positioned as a Leader in Application Modernization and Migration Services as Enterprises shift to Cloud-native technologies for their Modernization needs

Follows ranking as a Leader by Independent Research Firm in Multi-Cloud Managed Service Providers ...

Infosys positioned as a Leader in Application Modernization and Migration Services as Enterprises shift to Cloud-native technologies for their Modernization needs (Di venerdì 23 luglio 2021) Follows ranking as a Leader by Independent Research Firm in Multi-Cloud Managed Service Providers Evaluation BENGALURU, India, July 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/

 Infosys (NSE: BSE) (NYSE: INFY), a global Leader in next-generation digital Services and consulting, today announced that it has been positioned as a Leader in The Forrester Wave™: Application Modernization and Migration Services, Q3 2021 report. This announcement follows Infosys' recent recognition as a ...
