Era in scooter con il nipotino : Matteo Anastasio ucciso durante i ...Euro2020 Italia Inghilterra : Gli sportivi calciatori inglesi si ...Posso risparmiare sull’assicurazione auto?SCALA L'APICE DEL MOTORSPORT IN F1 2021: TRAILER DI LANCIOPass esplosivi di Red Dead Online pensati per i banditiLewis Hamilton e Max Verstappen in testa al gruppo - Rivelate le ...Trasloco economico e senza stress: la guidaLa Malattia segreta di Raffaella Carrà : la confessione di Milly ...Denise Pipitone : interrogato per ore l'ex fidanzato di Jessica ...Massimo Cacciari contro Renzi e Letta : Gli ha umiliati!Ultime Blog

Gerresheimer accelerates revenue growth

- DUSSELDORF, Germany, July 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Gerresheimer AG showed strong revenue growth in ...

zazoom
Commenta
Gerresheimer accelerates revenue growth (Di martedì 13 luglio 2021) - DUSSELDORF, Germany, July 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/

Gerresheimer AG showed strong revenue growth in the second quarter of 2021. "The new company focus on sustainable growth, innovation and providing solutions for our customers is bearing fruits. We revealed our strengths in the second quarter. Prefillable syringes and other high-value solutions such as for biotech drugs are the main drivers. The delivery of injection vials is running as planned. We expect a strong second half of the year and confirm our guidance for 2021," says Dietmar Siemssen, CEO of Gerresheimer AG. In the second quarter of 2021, ...
Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Advertising

Ultime Notizie dalla rete : Gerresheimer accelerates

Cosmetici E Bottiglie Di Vetro Profumeria mercato Dimensione del 2021-2027 Produttori chiave, quota del settore, opportunità di investimento, tendenze future, impatto sul mercato, entrate, domanda e analisi dei giocatori dominanti sono- Verescence, Vidraria  Ciao Juve

Gerresheimer accelerates revenue growth

DUSSELDORF, Germany, July 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Gerresheimer AG showed strong revenue growth in the second quarter of 2021. "The new company focus on ...
Segui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Gerresheimer accelerates
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.
zazoom
Zazoom Social News -
Cerca Tag : Gerresheimer accelerates Gerresheimer accelerates revenue growth