Teresa Palmer Horror 'The Twin' Adds Further Territory Sales (EXCLUSIVE)

Leggi su cityroma

(Di domenica 11 luglio 2021)and production company Film Constellation has securedpre-on upcoming English-language“The Twin,” starringand directed by Taneli Mustonen (“Lake Bodom”), with BF Distribution boarding the film in Latin America and Studio DHL in South Korea. Film Constellation has also revealed the art for the film’s poster (see below).(“Lights Out,” “Warm Bodies,” “A Discovery of Witches”) stars as a young mother who is haunted by the violent death of one of her twins. As she and her partner set out to rebuild their lives in the ...