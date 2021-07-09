COVID - 19 | Italy registers 1 390 new cases | 25 deaths

Advertising

MasterblogBo : #websuggestion #italy #notizie #flash Inizia la ripresa ma il Covid ha aggravato la povertà - - MasterblogBo : #websuggestion #italy #notizie #flash Covid, 1.390 nuovi casi e 25 decessi in 24 ore - - MasterblogBo : #websuggestion #italy #notizie #flash Covid, Costa 'Le Rsa devono avere un ruolo importante nel nostro Paese' - - l_soffientini : Facciamo il punto con i numeri...: Coronavirus: andamento campagna vaccinale aggiorna... - Eleonora_Buffon : RT @Giornalepmi: STUDI CONFARTIGIANATO – Il Made in Italy risale a +3,6% rispetto al periodo pre Covid-19. Focus su export food e bevande,… -

Ultime Notizie dalla rete : COVID Italy

askanews

's- 19 death toll now stands at 127,756. The ministry said 196,922tests had been done in the last 24 hours with a positivity rate of 0.7%. That was down from 0.8% on Thursday, when ......RAI has to change its coverage of the Euro 2020 final betweenand England after three members of its team, including Azzurri - match commentator Alberto Rimedio tested positive for- 19. ...ROME, JUL 9 - The health ministry said Friday that 25 COVID-19 sufferers had died in Italy in the last 24 hours and 1,390 people had tested positive for the coronavirus. That compares to 13 COVID deat ...Nel frattempo il Commissario per l'emergenza Covid Paolo Figliuolo conferma: "Vicini al traguardo delle 56 milioni di somministrazioni, il 62% della popolazione vaccinabile ha avuto la prima dose ...