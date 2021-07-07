Italia in finale Euro2020 : Piazza del Popolo tinta di azzurroCovid-19 : nel mondo quasi 4 Mln di decessiEvasione fisco : sequestro beni a Cremona da 72 MlnDieta: come ridurre la sensazione di fameRed Dead Online: il nuovo aggiornamento Blood Money è in arrivo il 13 ...Violenze carcere S.Maria Capua Vetere, Ministra Cartabia : ...Ministro Speranza : oltre 54mln dosi somministrateAssiderate sul Monte Rosa: Due donne morte bloccate dal maltempoJacob Clynick moure a 13 anni dopo la seconda dose di Pfizer Evoluzione e Prospettive del Fintech in ItaliaUltime Blog

Thales Supports Mobile Operators With Advanced Voice Biometric Authentication

... Thales Voice Biometrics proved so effective in identifying fraudulent callers that it is now being ...

zazoom
Commenta
Thales Supports Mobile Operators With Advanced Voice Biometric Authentication (Di mercoledì 7 luglio 2021) ... Thales Voice Biometrics proved so effective in identifying fraudulent callers that it is now being ... the information, data & technology firm, today announces the launch of four original data sets... ...
Leggi su 01net
Advertising

Ultime Notizie dalla rete : Thales Supports

Thales Supports Mobile Operators With Advanced Voice Biometric Authentication

New solution integrates effortlessly with existing call centre enrolment processes It is completely transparent for users and enables staff to focus on enhancing service Thales voice matching supports both fraud detection and seamless authentication of legitimate customers PARIS LA DÉFENSE-(BUSINESS WIRE)- Thales announces a new voice biometric solution which is part ...

BearingPoint Study Assesses and Compares the Digital Maturity of Driving License Services in Countries Around the Globe

... @BearingPoint Contacts Madison Duffy Marketing Manager, BearingPoint Ireland madison.duffy@bearingpoint.com +353 1 418 1183 Articoli correlati Thales Supports Mobile Operators With Advanced Voice ...
Gli orologi atomici di Leonardo sui satelliti Galileo Seconda Generazione – Analisi Difesa  Analisi Difesa

BUSINESS WIRE: Thales supporta gli operatori mobili con l'autenticazione biometrica vocale avanzata

Thales annuncia una nuova soluzione biometrica vocale, parte della piattaforma dei servizi per la Trusted Digital Identity targata Thales per l'onboarding e l'autenticazione. La soluzione risponde ...

Thales Supports Mobile Operators With Advanced Voice Biometric Authentication

Thales announces a new voice biometric solution which is part of Thales Trusted Digital Identity Service Platform for onboarding and authentication. It meets the growing demand from mobile operator ca ...
Segui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Thales Supports
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.
zazoom
Zazoom Social News -
Cerca Tag : Thales Supports Thales Supports Mobile Operators With