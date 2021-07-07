Thales Supports Mobile Operators With Advanced Voice Biometric Authentication (Di mercoledì 7 luglio 2021) ... Thales Voice Biometrics proved so effective in identifying fraudulent callers that it is now being ... the information, data & technology firm, today announces the launch of four original data sets... ...Leggi su 01net
Thales Supports Mobile Operators With Advanced Voice Biometric AuthenticationNew solution integrates effortlessly with existing call centre enrolment processes It is completely transparent for users and enables staff to focus on enhancing service Thales voice matching supports both fraud detection and seamless authentication of legitimate customers PARIS LA DÉFENSE-(BUSINESS WIRE)- Thales announces a new voice biometric solution which is part ...
BearingPoint Study Assesses and Compares the Digital Maturity of Driving License Services in Countries Around the Globe... @BearingPoint Contacts Madison Duffy Marketing Manager, BearingPoint Ireland madison.duffy@bearingpoint.com +353 1 418 1183 Articoli correlati Thales Supports Mobile Operators With Advanced Voice ...
Gli orologi atomici di Leonardo sui satelliti Galileo Seconda Generazione – Analisi Difesa Analisi Difesa
