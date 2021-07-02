Pressione bassa: consigli e rimedi per affrontare l’estateLe startup innovative: cosa sono, regime e attivitàAl Bano Carrisi : l'ultimo doloroso stop a Budapest Covid- 19 Variante Delta : Il contagio avviene in 5-10 secondiOmicidio di Chiara Gualzetti : La ragazza trovata morta a Monteveglio ...Smart home, il mercato italiano oltre il miliardo nel 2023Corea del Nord : preoccupazione per la salute di Kim Jong-unCovid-19, Sileri : Bisogna correre con le seconde dosi di vaccinoNiente mascherine all'aperto : bisogna continuare a monitorareCovid-19 : nel mondo oltre 3,9 Mln di mortiUltime Blog

Xinhua Silk Road | SE China' s Quanzhou to build significant gateway city of 21st Century Maritime Silk Road

- BEIJING, July 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Based on advantages in history, location, industry and ...

Xinhua Silk Road: SE. China's Quanzhou to build significant gateway city of 21st Century Maritime Silk Road (Di venerdì 2 luglio 2021) - BEIJING, July 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/

Based on advantages in history, location, industry and humanities, the city of Quanzhou in southeast China'sFujian Province, vows to build itself into a significant gateway city of the 21st Century Maritime Silk Road, according to the city's 14th Five-Year Plan (2021-2025) for Economic and Social Development and the Long-Range Objectives Through the Year 2035 released recently. The ...
