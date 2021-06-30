Al Bano Carrisi : l'ultimo doloroso stop a Budapest Covid- 19 Variante Delta : Il contagio avviene in 5-10 secondiOmicidio di Chiara Gualzetti : La ragazza trovata morta a Monteveglio ...Smart home, il mercato italiano oltre il miliardo nel 2023Corea del Nord : preoccupazione per la salute di Kim Jong-unCovid-19, Sileri : Bisogna correre con le seconde dosi di vaccinoNiente mascherine all'aperto : bisogna continuare a monitorareCovid-19 : nel mondo oltre 3,9 Mln di mortiWonder Boy: Ash in Monster World esce su PC Steam il 29 giugnoSequestro Nonna Vincenza : tutelare dipendentiUltime Blog

Magic | Legends chiuderà i battenti prima di lasciare l' open beta

Magic Legends
L'action RPG online Magic: Legends verrà chiuso il 31 ottobre 2021, prima di lasciare l'open beta. Il ...

Commenta
Magic: Legends chiuderà i battenti prima di lasciare l'open beta (Di mercoledì 30 giugno 2021) L'action RPG online Magic: Legends verrà chiuso il 31 ottobre 2021, prima di lasciare l'open beta. Il produttore esecutivo di Magic: Legends, Steve Ricossa, ha annunciato la notizia affermando che, nonostante il titolo non abbia colto nel segno, lui e il team sono ancora orgogliosi di ciò che hanno raggiunto. "È con il cuore pesante che annunciamo che Magic: Legends verrà chiuso il 31 ottobre 2021", ha detto Ricossa. "Tutti i giocatori che hanno speso soldi in game su Arc ed Epic Games Store durante l'open ...
Magic Legends non esce dalla beta, chiusura in arrivo

Niente da fare per Magic Legends . L'ambizioso progetto di casa Cryptic Studios, in congiunzione con Wizards of the Coast non riuscirà a vedere la luce, come comunicato nella serata odierna. Il titolo, che avrebbe ...

Magic Legends chiude i battenti

Come riportato su playmagiclegends, il celebre gioco di carte giunge al termine con la chiusura dei server. Avevamo una visione per Magic Legends ma ...
