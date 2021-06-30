Magic: Legends chiuderà i battenti prima di lasciare l'open beta (Di mercoledì 30 giugno 2021) L'action RPG online Magic: Legends verrà chiuso il 31 ottobre 2021, prima di lasciare l'open beta. Il produttore esecutivo di Magic: Legends, Steve Ricossa, ha annunciato la notizia affermando che, nonostante il titolo non abbia colto nel segno, lui e il team sono ancora orgogliosi di ciò che hanno raggiunto. "È con il cuore pesante che annunciamo che Magic: Legends verrà chiuso il 31 ottobre 2021", ha detto Ricossa. "Tutti i giocatori che hanno speso soldi in game su Arc ed Epic Games Store durante l'open ...Leggi su eurogamer
Magic Legends non esce dalla beta, chiusura in arrivoNiente da fare per Magic Legends . L'ambizioso progetto di casa Cryptic Studios, in congiunzione con Wizards of the Coast non riuscirà a vedere la luce, come comunicato nella serata odierna. Il titolo, che avrebbe ...
