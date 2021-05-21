Breaking Big Tech's A.I. monopoly with the Multiverse™ Developer Ecosystem (Di venerdì 21 maggio 2021) SINGAPORE, May 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/
The Multiverse™ is a machine-learning platform that empowers more people to easily build and deploy decentralized A.I. applications with their own custom tokens and decentralized economic systems. "Machine learning artificial intelligence (A.I./ML) will become the most important Technological force in society. It's critical that it is decentralized to allow more people to participate, but no one has succeeded until now," said Cliff Szu, Co-founder of Multiverse Labs, the Silicon Valley and Singapore-based team which developed the Multiverse. "A.I./ML is dominated by just a few companies and elite institutions. Our Tech team has held senior positions at companies like Google and have first-hand knowledge of how rapidly this Technological gap is growing. A.I. needs ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Apertura domani del Global Health Summit. Si sottoscriverà la 'Dichiarazione di Roma', impegno contro future pandemieIn videocollegamento saranno molti i contributi di big company, organismi internazionali e personaggi del mondo dello spettacolo: da Bill Gates a Jennifer Lopez. Al termine del summit verrà ...
BlockBank Brings AI Advisory to Crypto IndustryInvesting in it will mean big risks, considering the volatile nature of its market and the ... The company recently launched their record breaking IDO, releasing BBANK token as the native cryptocurrency ...
AEW BREAKING NEWS: Big Show firma con la federazione SpazioWrestling.it
Apertura domani del Global Health Summit. Si sottoscriverà la "Dichiarazione di Roma", impegno contro future pandemieROMA - Domani 21 maggio si svolgerà a Roma a Villa Pamphilj il Global Health Summit, un evento speciale della Presidenza G20, organizzato dall’Italia in partnership con la Commissione europea e presie ...
La partnership tra Google Cloud e SpaceX (Starlink)Google Cloud e SpaceX, l’azienda aerospaziale statunitense fondata dal geniale e vulcanico Elon Musk, hanno sottoscritto partnership “stellare”, che ha come obiettivo dar vita e sviluppare sinergie tr ...
