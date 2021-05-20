LA FAMIGLIA ADDAMS: CAOS IN CASA ARRIVERÀ PER HALLOWEENPOCO M3 Pro 5G - More Speed. More EverythingHouse of Ashes: il primo gameplay il 27 maggioSUPER BOMBERMAN R ONLINE LA PROSSIMA SETTIMANA SU PLAYSTATION, SWITCH ...IL RED BULL CAMPUS CLUTCH ENTRA NEL VIVOStati Uniti : indagine penale Trump OrganizationCovid-19, da oggi coprifuoco alle 23 : attenzione disagio scuolaProteste Colombia : ci sono almeno 42 vittimeNuovo trailer e amiibo per The Legend of Zelda: Skyward SwordDANIEL WELLINGTON LANCIA UN NUOVO OROLOGIO

Polyplastics Offers Design Techniques and Know-how to Reduce Noise in POM Helical Gears

TOKYO, May 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Polyplastics Co., Ltd., a leading global supplier of engineering ...

TOKYO, May 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/

Polyplastics Co., Ltd., a leading global supplier of engineering thermoplastics, Offers a range of Design tips and Techniques to help manufacturers Reduce Noise in Helical Gears made of polyoxymethylene (POM). Polyplastics is a leading global manufacturer of POM, under the DURACON (R) tradename, for diverse markets, including Gears. Image: https://kyodonewsprwire.jp/prwfile/release/M100475/202104234116/ prw PI1fl F2r77Ylo.gif Among the Design findings, it is generally believed that the tilt of the gear axis is an important consideration and its elimination will have a positive impact on Noise issues. Polyplastics tried to verify that ...
