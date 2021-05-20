Polyplastics Offers Design Techniques and Know-how to Reduce Noise in POM Helical Gears (Di giovedì 20 maggio 2021) TOKYO, May 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/
Polyplastics Co., Ltd., a leading global supplier of engineering thermoplastics, Offers a range of Design tips and Techniques to help manufacturers Reduce Noise in Helical Gears made of polyoxymethylene (POM). Polyplastics is a leading global manufacturer of POM, under the DURACON (R) tradename, for diverse markets, including Gears. Image: https://kyodonewsprwire.jp/prwfile/release/M100475/202104234116/ prw PI1fl F2r77Ylo.gif Among the Design findings, it is generally believed that the tilt of the gear axis is an important consideration and its elimination will have a positive impact on Noise issues. Polyplastics tried to verify that
Polyplastics Expands DURACON (R) POM PM Series with New High - flow Grade for Medical and Healthcare IndustryPolyplastics offers medical device manufacturers extensive data on the long - term reliability of its materials. Customized data on extraction, moldability, durability, slip and wear, and other key ...
