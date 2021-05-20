More4apps rolls out new modules | updates to its Oracle ERP Cloud Toolbox

Leggi su liberoquotidiano

(Di giovedì 20 maggio 2021) - Custom-made data entry, loading and managementbyto make switching toERP less time-consuming and costly HAMILTON, New Zealand, May 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/, a specialist software provider, has enhanced itsERP (Enterprise Resource Planning)with the release of two newand one updated product. For the full multimedia release, click here: https://www.prnasia.com/mnr/202105.shtml The newly releasedenableERP users to create more efficient business processes around data entry while retaining ownership of the data. "As soon asannounced we were ...