Initiated clinical trial with novel nasal spray codenamed APR-AOS2020 in patients with mild COVID-19 (Di mercoledì 12 maggio 2021) Product recently cleared in EU as Class III medical device BALERNA, Switzerland, May 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/
APR Applied Pharma Research s.a. (APR), a leader in the development of pharmaceutical drug delivery technologies and systems and innovative products derived thereof, today announced the start of a pivotal clinical trial to assess the efficacy of its product temporarily codenamed APR-AOS2020, a Class III medical device, in the treatment of COVID-19 patients showing mild symptoms. The study is being conducted by the Hygiene Unit of IRCCS Policlinico San Martino Hospital in Genoa, Italy and coordinated by Prof. Giancarlo Icardi as lead investigator. The study is planned to enroll a total of 57 COVID-19 patients who show
