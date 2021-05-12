Entelgy Accelerates Time-to-Payment by 35% Using Appian RPA (Di mercoledì 12 maggio 2021) - Appian Low-code Automation Platform transforms billing workflows and reduces average collection Time by 20 days MADRID, May 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/
Appian (NASDAQ: APPN) announced today that business and technology consultancy Entelgy deployed its first application on the Appian Low-code Automation Platform in just two weeks. Using Appian RPA, Entelgy transformed its customer billing workflows and accelerated the company's Time between invoicing and Payment by 35%. The entirely automated process also reduces errors in invoice validation across regions, currencies, and tax schemes, enabling 98% of invoices to be processed without human intervention. "Our challenge was to achieve greater efficiency in invoice ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
