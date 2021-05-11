Performance Above All -- GIGABYTE Released New Laptops with Intel's 11th-gen High-performance Processors (Di martedì 11 maggio 2021) TAIPEI, May 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/
GIGABYTE Released their brand-new Laptops powered by Intel's latest 11th-gen Tiger Lake-H series High-performance Processors, including the gaming-oriented AORUS series and the creator-focused AERO series. Aside from the latest Processors inside, the AORUS and AERO series Laptops each have a handful of selling points to elevate the overall user experience further as well. These new Laptops are expected to trigger a big wave of upgrades as mobile gamers and creative professionals seek to boost their Laptops to the latest CPU generation. performance is the key to both immersive gameplay and smooth ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Chiesi Group calls for #ActionOverWords in the fight against climate change...with the Paris Agreement's most ambitious goal to limit global temperature rise to 1.5°C above pre -... assessed the social and environmental performance of all Chiesi affiliates through the B Impact ...
Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc. Announces First Quarter 2021 Financial Results and Revenue Guidance Increase... strong second and third quarter performance, and a reduction in fourth quarter revenue as projects ... The increase in rate was due to the Company's first lien net leverage ratio being above 1.5:1.0 at ...
Performance Above All — GIGABYTE Released New Laptops with Intel’s 11th-gen High-performance ProcessorsTAIPEI, May 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- GIGABYTE released their brand-new laptops powered by Intel's latest 11th-gen Tiger Lake-H series high-performance ...
Logitech Grows 76% for Fiscal Year 2021, Q4 Revenue DoublesFor Fiscal Year 2021: Sales were Logitech’s highest ever at $5.25 billion, up 76 percent in US dollars and 74 percent in constant currency compared to the prior year. GAAP operating income grew 315 pe ...
