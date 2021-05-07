Schrack Seconet and CCS - strong individually, but #STRONGER together (Di venerdì 7 maggio 2021) Care Communication Solutions GmbH (CCS) is now part of the <strong>Schrackstrong> <strong>Seconetstrong> family. By combining our forces and concentrating our knowledge, we are expanding our market position in the health care sector. VIENNA, May 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/
Anyone who receives care in an Austrian healthcare facility probably uses a Schrack Seconet product. The company is already a market leader in Austria for communication systems in the healthcare sector and is also present with products and solutions in over 70 countries. By acquiring 100% of the company shares, the Schrack Seconet family has now been
