RxBIO brings COVID-19 saliva collection kit with 99 998% accuracy to Europe

A saliva collection kit that uses a pain-free method to test for COVID-19 is being distributed in Europe for the first time by RxBIO, a leading medical device distribution company. Spectrum Solutions' SDNA saliva collection kit offers a comfortable and more accurate alternative to the painful nasal swab test method for COVID-19. The kit received a CE Mark in December 2020 and is the first saliva-based system to receive Emergency Use Authorization for COVID-19 testing by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. The launch of Spectrum's SDNA-2000 and SDNA-3000 saliva ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
