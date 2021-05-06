Resident Evil Village Recensione PS4 ProUBISOFT ANNUNCIA L’ESPANSIONE DELL’UNIVERSO DI THE DIVISIONGTA Online: bonus per Operazioni mobili, ricerca bunker e in ...Nuovi aggiornamenti gratuiti per i giocatori GeForceLa quinta stagione del Viaggio arriva in GWENTTurtle Beach Recon 500 con Driver Dual da 60mmMicrosoft Cloud: i dati europei saranno archiviati in EuropaSony annuncia la nuova linea per auto Mobile ESAttrice italiana serie tv e film accoltellata dalla figlia: è in ...Denise Pipitone : scoperto un pozzo segreto durante l’ispezione

RxBIO brings COVID-19 saliva collection kit with 99.998% accuracy to Europe (Di giovedì 6 maggio 2021) - Spectrum Solutions' system first to receive FDA emergency use authorization DUBLIN, May 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/

 A saliva collection kit that uses a pain-free method to test for COVID-19 is being distributed in Europe for the first time by RxBIO, a leading medical device distribution company. Spectrum Solutions' SDNA saliva collection kit offers a comfortable and more accurate alternative to the painful nasal swab test method for COVID-19. The kit received a CE Mark in December 2020 and is the first saliva-based system to receive Emergency Use Authorization for COVID-19 testing by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.   The launch of Spectrum's SDNA-2000 and SDNA-3000 saliva ...
