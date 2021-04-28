Fallout 76 | “Pronti e carichi” ora disponibileL'Open Beta Test #2 di Guilty Gear -Strive- sarà dal 14 al 16 maggioMonster Hunter Digital Event - April 2021Apex Legends: Legacy, blog di aggiornamento sulla mappa di OlympusMiitopia: il grande ritorno dei Mii su Nintendo SwitchRED DEAD ONLINE: bonus speciali DistillatoreASUS TUF Gaming H3 Wireless, nuove cuffie gaming arrivano in ItaliaQuale outfit per una cena elegante? Idee e consigliCanvio Flex, un nuovo hard disk da Toshiba Red solstice 2: Survivors - Svelati i contenuti di lancio aggiuntivi

Sunport Power | the First off-grid Solar PV with S1 module Taken into Operation

NAGANO, Japan, April 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- After four months installation and test, the First ...

zazoom
Commenta
Sunport Power: the First off-grid Solar PV with S1 module Taken into Operation (Di mercoledì 28 aprile 2021) NAGANO, Japan, April 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/

 After four months installation and test, the First industrial off-grid Solar PV project equipped with MWT light and flexible panels in Japan was Taken into Operation and started Power generation. with help of the attached Power storage system, this rooftop PV plant will provide the factory beneath with clean electricity for self-utilization.   "We realized a completely customized project in the process from the preliminary product design to later onsite installation. The factory's colored steel tile roof with big gap and low-load bearing, due to the unconventional project requirements, we established a special R&D team right away and ...
Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Advertising

Ultime Notizie dalla rete : Sunport Power

Wireless Power Switch Market Outlook 2021 Prezzi Strategia, Industria Ultime Notizie, Top Analisi Società, Research & Analysis Report Condividi Di Previsione 2026 – Culturale Channel  Culturale Channel

Sunport Power: the First off-grid Solar PV with S1 module Taken into Operation

NAGANO, Japan, April 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- After four months installation and test, the first industrial off-grid solar PV project equipped with MWT ...
Segui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Sunport Power
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.
zazoom
Zazoom Social News -
Cerca Tag : Sunport Power Sunport Power First grid Solar