Soccer | UEFA probing Ibra over ' betting links'

European Soccer's governing body said it would give further information on the case in due time. The ...

Soccer: UEFA probing Ibra over 'betting links' (Di martedì 27 aprile 2021) European Soccer's governing body said it would give further information on the case in due time. The statement came after reports from Sweden that Ibra may be probed for alleged links to firm Bethard.
MILAN, APR 27 - UEFA said Monday it had named an ethics and disciplinary inspector to carry out a disciplinary ... European soccer's governing body said it would give further information on the case in ...

MILAN, APR 27 - UEFA said Monday it had named an ethics and disciplinary ... Zlatan Ibrahimovic over an "alleged financial interest" in a betting firm. European soccer's governing body said it would ...

Soccer: FIGC passes anti-Super League rule

ROME, APR 26 - The Italian Soccer Federation (FIGC) council on Monday approved a proposal by President Gabriele Gravina to seek to prevent any potential future attempts by big clubs to be part of a Su ...
