OneWeb Confirms Successful Launch #6 As It Moves Closer to ' Five to 50' Ambition

Leggi su liberoquotidiano

(Di lunedì 26 aprile 2021) -and contact with all 36 satellites, bringing total in-orbit constellation to 182 satellites - On schedule to cover 50 degrees latitude and above by June, with service ready to start by the end of the year LONDON, April 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/, the Low Earth Orbit (LEO) satellite communications company, has confirmed theof all 36 satellites by Arianespace from the Vostochny Cosmodrome. Thisbringsa stepto its 'to 50', which enables the start of commercial service by the end of the year. Lift-off occurred on 25 April at 23:14 BST.'s satellites separated from the ...