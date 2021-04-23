HAVAL's Two Star Products Debuted At Auto Shanghai 2021, Showing GWM's Strength In Technological Research (Di venerdì 23 aprile 2021) Shanghai, April 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/
On April 19, JOLION and 3rd Gen HAVAL H6 Debuted at Auto Shanghai 2021. The two models are the Star Products based on the globalized high intelligent modular L.E.M.O.N. Platform and are equipped with Technological configurations, consolidating HAVAL's leading power in the first market. These two models are gradually being released to overseas markets. The trendy SUV HAVAL JOLION has already been released in South Africa, Iraq, Saudi Arabia and Australia, where it has gained popularity. Not only does it support cutting-edge technologies such as mobile phone wireless charging, full-scene Automatic parking, electronic knob shift ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
