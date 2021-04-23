13 titoli EA disponibili sul Game Pass Ultimate riceveranno l'FPS ...Call of Duty Warzone | Trailer Stagione 3Alfa chiusa di Diablo Immortal disponibile oggi con nuovi contenutiRogue Spirit, un nuovo action-adventure roguelite verrà pubblicato da ...ARRIVA IN ITALIA IL CIRCUITO TORMENTA, LA COMPETIZIONE PENSATA PER ...Tales of ARISE arriva a settembre 2021! Scopri i nuovi trailer!PlayStation e Firewalk Studios annunciano una nuova IP multigiocatoreGTA Online: ricompense triple incarichi casinò e sui diamanti nel ...F1: gli spunti di riflessione dopo il GP di ImolaAnnunciato Farming Simulator 22

HAVAL' s Two Star Products Debuted At Auto Shanghai 2021 | Showing GWM' s Strength In Technological Research

Shanghai, April 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- On April 19, JOLION and 3rd Gen HAVAL H6 Debuted at Auto ...

HAVAL's Two Star Products Debuted At Auto Shanghai 2021, Showing GWM's Strength In Technological Research (Di venerdì 23 aprile 2021) Shanghai, April 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/

On April 19, JOLION and 3rd Gen HAVAL H6 Debuted at Auto Shanghai 2021. The two models are the Star Products based on the globalized high intelligent modular L.E.M.O.N. Platform and are equipped with Technological configurations, consolidating HAVAL's leading power in the first market. These two models are gradually being released to overseas markets. The trendy SUV HAVAL JOLION has already been released in South Africa, Iraq, Saudi Arabia and Australia, where it has gained popularity. Not only does it support cutting-edge technologies such as mobile phone wireless charging, full-scene Automatic parking, electronic knob shift ...
