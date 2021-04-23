HAVAL' s Two Star Products Debuted At Auto Shanghai 2021 | Showing GWM' s Strength In Technological Research

(Di venerdì 23 aprile 2021), April 23,/PRNewswire/On April 19, JOLION and 3rd GenH6at. The two models are thebased on the globalized high intelligent modular L.E.M.O.N. Platform and are equipped withconfigurations, consolidating's leading power in the first market. These two models are gradually being released to overseas markets. The trendy SUVJOLION has already been released in South Africa, Iraq, Saudi Arabia and Australia, where it has gained popularity. Not only does it support cutting-edge technologies such as mobile phone wireless charging, full-scenematic parking, electronic knob shift ...

Advertising

Ultime Notizie dalla rete : HAVAL Two

Quattroruote

The brand - new models will consolidate the market position ofand refresh the brand image." Thenew models will successively enter the global market in the Q2 of this year. This is also ...The brand - new models will consolidate the market position ofand refresh the brand image." Thenew models will successively enter the global market in the Q2 of this year. This is also ...SHANGHAI, April 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- On April 19, JOLION and 3rd Gen HAVAL H6 debuted at Auto Shanghai 2021. The two models are the star products based on the globalized high intelligent modular L ...The brand-new models will consolidate the market position of HAVAL and refresh the brand image.” The two new models will successively enter the global market in the Q2 of this year. This is also the ...