CGTN: China reiterates climate change commitments, says efforts underway
China, the world's largest developing country, has reaffirmed that its CO2 emissions will peak before 2030 and carbon neutrality will be achieved before 2060. The promise was reiterated by President Xi Jinping at Thursday's Leaders Summit on climate, an important juncture in the global climate political process before the 26th UN climate change Conference of the Parties in the UK's Glasgow in November. "China has made cooperation in ecological civilization a priority of joint building Belt and Road and promoted a series of green initiatives," the president noted, adding that China will hold the 15th meeting of the Conference of the Parties to the Convention on Biological Diversity in October. Controlling and curbing coal ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
