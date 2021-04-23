13 titoli EA disponibili sul Game Pass Ultimate riceveranno l'FPS ...Call of Duty Warzone | Trailer Stagione 3Alfa chiusa di Diablo Immortal disponibile oggi con nuovi contenutiRogue Spirit, un nuovo action-adventure roguelite verrà pubblicato da ...ARRIVA IN ITALIA IL CIRCUITO TORMENTA, LA COMPETIZIONE PENSATA PER ...Tales of ARISE arriva a settembre 2021! Scopri i nuovi trailer!PlayStation e Firewalk Studios annunciano una nuova IP multigiocatoreGTA Online: ricompense triple incarichi casinò e sui diamanti nel ...F1: gli spunti di riflessione dopo il GP di ImolaAnnunciato Farming Simulator 22

CGTN | China reiterates climate change commitments | says efforts underway

BEIJING, April 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- China, the world's largest developing country, has reaffirmed ...

CGTN: China reiterates climate change commitments, says efforts underway
BEIJING, April 23, 2021

China, the world's largest developing country, has reaffirmed that its CO2 emissions will peak before 2030 and carbon neutrality will be achieved before 2060. The promise was reiterated by President Xi Jinping at Thursday's Leaders Summit on climate, an important juncture in the global climate political process before the 26th UN climate change Conference of the Parties in the UK's Glasgow in November. "China has made cooperation in ecological civilization a priority of joint building Belt and Road and promoted a series of green initiatives," the president noted, adding that China will hold the 15th meeting of the Conference of the Parties to the Convention on Biological Diversity in October. Controlling and curbing coal ...
