Greece: EIB to help manage EUR 5 billion of investments as part of Greek National Recovery and Resilience Plan: "Greece 2.0"The European Investment Bank formally agreed to help manage up to EUR 5 billion as part of Greece's implementation of the National Recovery and Resilience Plan, known as "Greece 2.0". EIB technical, financial and environmental experts will identify high - impact projects, priority sectors and effective financial structures to ensure best use of new European grant and ...
EIB backs EUR 3.7 billion COVID - 19 business support, renewable energy, internet, health, education and sustainable urban investmentThe Board approved EIB financing for clean energy that will help to accelerate the energy ... three solar power plans in Greece to provide 230 MW and 7 solar power schemes in Spain to supply 253 MW. ...
