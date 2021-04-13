Chiesta la massima pena per Igor il Russo : ha agito a sangue freddo!Commissario Figliuolo a De Luca : Vaccinazioni uniformi ovunqueCovid-19, 9.789 nuovi casi e 358 vittime : In arrivo 4,2 mln dosi tra ...D-Link vince il prestigioso Red Dot AwardsHotel Transylvania 4: se non potete aspettare ecco il corto gratuito!Studio e conoscenza di lingue straniere: a che livello è l’Italia nel ...Warzone: allerta Protocollo di ContenimentoRivarolo Canavese : Quattro omicidi e un tentativo di suicidioScoppia la passione all' Isola dei Famosi 2021?I TV roll-up LG sono disponibili per il preordine

Greece | EIB to help manage EUR 5 billion of investments as part of Greek National Recovery and Resilience Plan | Greece 2 0

The new cooperation signed earlier today by Alternate Finance Minister Thodoros Skylakakis and EIB Vice ...

Greece: EIB to help manage EUR 5 billion of investments as part of Greek National Recovery and Resilience Plan: "Greece 2.0" (Di martedì 13 aprile 2021) The new cooperation signed earlier today by Alternate Finance Minister Thodoros Skylakakis and EIB Vice President Christian Kettel Thomsen in the presence of Finance Minister Christos Staikouras ...
The European Investment Bank formally agreed to help manage up to EUR 5 billion as part of Greece's implementation of the National Recovery and Resilience Plan, known as "Greece 2.0".  EIB technical, financial and environmental experts will identify high - impact projects, priority sectors and effective financial structures to ensure best use of new European grant and ...

EIB backs EUR 3.7 billion COVID - 19 business support, renewable energy, internet, health, education and sustainable urban investment

    The Board approved EIB financing for clean energy that will help to accelerate the energy ... three solar power plans in Greece to provide 230 MW and 7 solar power schemes in Spain to supply 253 MW. ...
