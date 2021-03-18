Solskjaer | “Ibrahimovic? Modello per i giovani | ha vinto trofei ovunque”

Advertising

sportli26181512 : Solskjaer: 'Ibrahimovic è un modello da seguire. Rientreranno giocatori importanti sia da noi che da loro': Interve… - MilanNewsit : Solskjaer: 'Ibrahimovic è un modello da seguire. Rientreranno giocatori importanti sia da noi che da loro' - ACMilanSydney : RT @MilanLiveIT: Le ipotetiche scelte di #Pioli e #Solskjaer in vista del match di domani sera #SanSiro ???????????????????? #MilanManchesterUnited… - MilanLiveIT : Le ipotetiche scelte di #Pioli e #Solskjaer in vista del match di domani sera #SanSiro ????????????????????… - RamboDeNa : Due notizie dai giornali di oggi. Una buona e una cattiva. Quella buona: Solskjaer dice che non recupera Cavani… -

Ultime Notizie dalla rete : Solskjaer Ibrahimovic

... dove troviamo anche Bennacer e, che sono recuperati e pronti a giocarsela. L'algerino ... I DUBBI DIAnche Ole Gunnarpuò sorridere, perché ritrova alcuni titolari nelle ...... sarà Samu Castillejo ad agire da prima punta, con l'acciaccatopronto a subentrare a ... QUI MANCHESTER UNITED -recupero i pezzi pregiati: saranno della partita Pogba, Rashford, ...Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side looked to have taken the upper-hand ... large passages of play at Old Trafford and will be further boosted by the return of Zlatan Ibrahimovic, who has scored 14 goals in ...Watch AC Milan v Man Utd with a BT Sport monthly pass; The Red Devils beat West Ham 1-0 last time out to extend their recent unbeaten streak to 13 games. Milan, meanwhile, lost 1- ...