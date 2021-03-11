Patto per l’innovazione del lavoro pubblico e la coesione socialeOggi mercoledì 10 marzo è il MAR10 DaySPIN MASTER PRESENTA LA NUOVA LINEA BAT-TECHCome acquistare i BitcoinOddyssey: Your Space, Your Way è in uscita prossimamente in Early ...Red Dead Online: Grandi Vantaggi Su Taglie Leggendarie e Famigerati ...Apex Legends disponibile su Nintendo SwitchLa regina Elisabetta rattristata per Harry e MeghanSamsung presenta il nuovo SSD NVMe 980Fitbit presenta Ace 3 il tracker di ultima generazione per bambini

Perflow Medical Announces the First Clinical Use of the Cascade™ 17 Dynamic Non-Occlusive Remodeling Net

NETANYA, Israel, March 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Perflow Medical, a private, Israeli-based innovator of ...

zazoom
Commenta
Perflow Medical Announces the First Clinical Use of the Cascade™ 17 Dynamic Non-Occlusive Remodeling Net (Di giovedì 11 marzo 2021) NETANYA, Israel, March 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/

 Perflow Medical, a private, Israeli-based innovator of solutions for neurovascular treatment, today announced it has launched to the European market the Cascade™ 17 Non-Occlusive Remodeling Net. Expanding the Cascade product family, the Cascade17 optimizes non-Occlusive support of distal and tortuous vessel anatomy during coil embolization of intracranial aneurysms of smaller vessels. The Cascade17 is the latest addition to Perflow's portfolio of neurovascular devices based on a novel proprietary technology platform, the CEREBRAL NET™, which includes the Stream™ Dynamic Neuro-Thrombectomy Net (Stream Net). Early Clinical experience with the Cascade17 is extremely promising and further ...
Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Advertising

Ultime Notizie dalla rete : Perflow Medical

Perflow Medical Announces the First Clinical Use of the Cascade? 17 Dynamic Non - Occlusive Remodeling Net

NETANYA, Israel, March 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - - Perflow Medical, a private, Israeli - based innovator of solutions for neurovascular treatment, today announced it has launched to the European market the Cascade™ 17 Non - Occlusive Remodeling ...

Perflow Medical Announces the First Clinical Use of the Cascade? 17 Dynamic Non - Occlusive Remodeling Net

NETANYA, Israel, March 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - - Perflow Medical, a private, Israeli - based innovator of solutions for neurovascular treatment, today announced it has launched to the European market the Cascade™ 17 Non - Occlusive Remodeling ...
trombectomia Apparato Dimensioni del mercato, quota, crescita, tendenza e previsioni (2021-2027) | Dai migliori giocatori, applicazione, tipi, regione fino al 2027  Pugliavolley.com

Perflow Medical Announces the First Clinical Use of the Cascade™ 17 Dynamic Non-Occlusive Remodeling Net

NETANYA, Israel, March 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Perflow Medical, a private, Israeli-based innovator of solutions for neurovascular treatment, today ...
Segui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Perflow Medical
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.
zazoom
Zazoom Social News -
Cerca Tag : Perflow Medical Perflow Medical Announces First Clinical