Dalla Cina con furore: tutto quello che devi sapere per risparmiare ...Tiscali Mail Dà Problemi al LoginDiodato stecca al festival di Sanremo social scatenatiCrash Bandicoot: On the Run arriva su iOS e Android il 25 marzoGUADAGNI DOPPI NELLA VERSIONE ESTREMA DI CACCIA ALL’UOMONoemi Sanremo: Abiti Dieta e MaritoFiglia Di Testo Completo Cazone Loredana Bertè Sanremo 2021Uomini e Donne: Cataldo Coccoli chi è il nuovo corteggiatore di GemmaSanremo: Orietta Berti chi è e perchè è stata inseguita dalla ...Serena Cappello chi è la moglie di Mario Draghi

Comviva introduces Data Science-as-a-Service DSaaS and AI workbench MobiLytix AIX solutions to enhance returns from Customer Value Management Programs

- The new solutions drive revenue growth, enhance offer acceptance and increase Customer retention by ...

zazoom
Commenta
Comviva introduces Data Science-as-a-Service (DSaaS) and AI workbench (MobiLytix AIX) solutions to enhance returns from Customer Value Management Programs (Di giovedì 4 marzo 2021) - The new solutions drive revenue growth, enhance offer acceptance and increase Customer retention by accelerating the application of AI in Customer Value Management NEW DELHI, March 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/

 Comviva, the global leader in providing mobility solutions today announced the launch of its new Data-Science-as-a-Service (DSaaS) and AI workbench (MobiLytix AIX) solutions that accelerate the use of AI by Communications Service Providers (CSPs) and increase returns from their Customer Value ...
Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Segui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Comviva introduces
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.
zazoom
Zazoom Social News -
Cerca Tag : Comviva introduces Comviva introduces Data Science Service