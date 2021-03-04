Comviva introduces Data Science-as-a-Service (DSaaS) and AI workbench (MobiLytix AIX) solutions to enhance returns from Customer Value Management Programs (Di giovedì 4 marzo 2021) - The new solutions drive revenue growth, enhance offer acceptance and increase Customer retention by accelerating the application of AI in Customer Value Management NEW DELHI, March 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/
Comviva, the global leader in providing mobility solutions today announced the launch of its new Data-Science-as-a-Service (DSaaS) and AI workbench (MobiLytix AIX) solutions that accelerate the use of AI by Communications Service Providers (CSPs) and increase returns from their Customer Value ... Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Comviva, the global leader in providing mobility solutions today announced the launch of its new Data-Science-as-a-Service (DSaaS) and AI workbench (MobiLytix AIX) solutions that accelerate the use of AI by Communications Service Providers (CSPs) and increase returns from their Customer Value ... Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Ultime Notizie dalla rete : Comviva introducesAnalisi SWOT del mercato Monetizzazione dei dati per Telecom e approfondimenti aziendali entro il 2021-2026 | Quota del settore per regioni principali, metodologia di ricerca e analisi delle tendenze Lucca Notizie di GabbianoNews.tv
Comviva introducesSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Comviva introduces