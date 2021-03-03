Seegene's Latest COVID-19 Test Can Simultaneously Target 4 Genes of SARS-CoV-2 and Recognize Multiple Virus Variants (Di mercoledì 3 marzo 2021) SEOUL, South Korea, March 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/
Seegene (KQ096530), a biotechnology company specializing in molecular diagnostics, said Monday it finished the development of the world's first-ever variant diagnostic Test that can Simultaneously detect COVID-19 and screen Multiple Virus Variants, with a single Multiplex real-time PCR Testing. The 'Allplex™ SARS-CoV-2 Master Assay' can detect both coronaVirus and its Variants in the initial round of Testing. It's an ideal way of screening coronaVirus Genes, as the pandemic continues after being coupled with more contagious Variants that have spread to at least 70 ... Leggi su liberoquotidiano
where leaders are invited to discuss the latest research and technologies in COVID - 19 diagnostics and bio therapeutics.
