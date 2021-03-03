Noemi Sanremo: Abiti Dieta e MaritoFiglia Di Testo Completo Cazone Loredana Bertè Sanremo 2021Uomini e Donne: Cataldo Coccoli chi è il nuovo corteggiatore di GemmaSanremo: Orietta Berti chi è e perchè è stata inseguita dalla ...Serena Cappello chi è la moglie di Mario DraghiDpcm Draghi, tutto quello che c è da sapereSanremo: Irama non canta stasera. Sostituito da Noemi causa covidApex Legends arriva su Nintendo Switch il 9 marzoCold Iron ha annunciato Aliens: Fireteam505 Games annuncia Open Country per PC

Seegene' s Latest COVID-19 Test Can Simultaneously Target 4 Genes of SARS-CoV-2 and Recognize Multiple Virus Variants

SEOUL, South Korea, March 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Seegene (KQ096530), a biotechnology company ...

Seegene's Latest COVID-19 Test Can Simultaneously Target 4 Genes of SARS-CoV-2 and Recognize Multiple Virus Variants

SEOUL, South Korea, March 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/

Seegene (KQ096530), a biotechnology company specializing in molecular diagnostics, said Monday it finished the development of the world's first-ever variant diagnostic Test that can Simultaneously detect COVID-19 and screen Multiple Virus Variants, with a single Multiplex real-time PCR Testing. The 'Allplex™ SARS-CoV-2 Master Assay' can detect both coronaVirus and its Variants in the initial round of Testing. It's an ideal way of screening coronaVirus Genes, as the pandemic continues after being coupled with more contagious Variants that have spread to at least 70 ...
