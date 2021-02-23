In arrivo la nuova generazione di VR su PlayStationTony Hawk's Pro Skater 1 e 2 arriva su console next-gen e Switch nel ...NVIDIA - RTX ONEl Shaddai in uscita presto su Steam Sony lancia la videocamera full-frame FX3Matteo Salvini: con Presidente Draghi si è parlato riapertureAnimal Crossing: New Horizons all'Università di Macerata BANDAI NAMCO ACQUISISCE UNA QUOTA DI LIMBIC ENTERTAINMENTWATCH DOGS LEGION: LA MODALITÀ ONLINE SARÀ DISPONIBILE DAL 9 MARZO It Takes Two Gameplay Trailer

CCTV+ | Up and Out of Poverty | Ep 1 | How China Fulfilled Solemn Commitment to Eliminate Absolute Poverty

BEIJING, Feb. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- A new eight-episode documentary, Up and Out of Poverty,

A new eight-episode documentary, Up and Out of Poverty, explores the inside story of China's successful eradication of extreme Poverty. Produced by China Media Group (CMG), the documentary features the theories and practices developed by China during the process and demonstrates China's anti-Poverty policies, models, and ideas.  The first episode, "Solemn Commitment", looking at how China Fulfilled its promise to Eliminate Absolute Poverty by current standards at the end of 2020, was aired on state broadcaster China Central ...
