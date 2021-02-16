Seegene's saliva test for COVID-19 is just as effective as NPS test (Di martedì 16 febbraio 2021) SEOUL, South Korea, Feb. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/
A new study shows that the less-invasive saliva test for COVID-19 gives just as accurate results as those of the nasopharyngeal specimen. A research team at the Department of Laboratory Medicine at Kangwon National University School of Medicine, led by Professor In-bum Suh, carried out the PCR test for COVID-19 on 90 hospitalized individuals with suspected COVID-19, both with saliva and nasopharyngeal methods. In order to collect sufficient specimen, samples were collected from study participants, who were required to refrain from any activities including eating, drinking, and smoking, for 30 minutes after they got up in the morning. For the study, the research team ... Leggi su liberoquotidiano
A new study shows that the less-invasive saliva test for COVID-19 gives just as accurate results as those of the nasopharyngeal specimen. A research team at the Department of Laboratory Medicine at Kangwon National University School of Medicine, led by Professor In-bum Suh, carried out the PCR test for COVID-19 on 90 hospitalized individuals with suspected COVID-19, both with saliva and nasopharyngeal methods. In order to collect sufficient specimen, samples were collected from study participants, who were required to refrain from any activities including eating, drinking, and smoking, for 30 minutes after they got up in the morning. For the study, the research team ... Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Ultime Notizie dalla rete : Seegene salivaPerché non stiamo facendo più tamponi? Il Post Seegene's saliva test for COVID-19 is just as effective as NPS test
SEOUL, South Korea, Feb. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- A new study shows that the less-invasive saliva test for COVID-19 gives just as accurate results as ...
Seegene salivaSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Seegene saliva