Seegene' s saliva test for COVID-19 is just as effective as NPS test

Leggi su liberoquotidiano

(Di martedì 16 febbraio 2021) SEOUL, South Korea, Feb. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/A new study shows that the less-invasivefor-19 givesas accurate results as those of the nasopharyngeal specimen. A research team at the Department of Laboratory Medicine at Kangwon National University School of Medicine, led by Professor In-bum Suh, carried out the PCRfor-19 on 90 hospitalized individuals with suspected-19, both withand nasopharyngeal methods. In order to collect sufficient specimen, samples were collected from study participants, who were required to refrain from any activities including eating, drinking, and smoking, for 30 minutes after they got up in the morning. For the study, the research team ...