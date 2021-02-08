Salvini’s turn explained in light of the EPP

Leggi su formiche

(Di lunedì 8 febbraio 2021) Matteo Salvini, leader of what has long been a populist, Eurosceptic and hard-right party (the League), seems to be heading for a wholly new direction. Much to the surprise of many (and to the relief of some), he offered near-unconditional support to Mario Draghi, the former head of the European Central Bank tasked with forming Italy’s next no-nonsense government. This happened on Saturday, after the League delegation met with Mr Draghi for consultations. Mr Salvini declared on air that he and his party were all about pragmatism, available to listen and lend their political forces to the impending reconstruction of the country. He also signalled that some League ideas coincided with Mr Draghi’s, and – rather surprisingly – embraced Italy’s belonging to Europe, while remarking that he was willing to “participate in a government that would defend Italy’s interests in Brussels ...