Infosys Recognised among Top Employers Globally

Awarded Top Employers Global 2021 certification in 20 countries across Europe, Middle East, Asia ...

Infosys Recognised among Top Employers Globally (Di venerdì 29 gennaio 2021) Awarded Top Employers Global 2021 certification in 20 countries across Europe, Middle East, Asia Pacific and North America BENGALURU, India, Jan. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/

Infosys (NYSE: INFY), a global leader in next-generation digital services and consulting, has been recognized by the Top Employers Institute as a Top Employer 2021, across Europe, Middle East, Asia Pacific and North America in recognition of its excellence in employment practices. Infosys has been recognized with the Top Employer Global certification across the following regions: Pravin Rao, Chief Operating Officer at Infosys, said, "This year's certification reinforces our dedication to supporting our people, especially in these unprecedented times. It is important to acknowledge the contribution and excellence that comes from ...
