Italy marks Holocaust Remembrance Day

(Di mercoledì 27 gennaio 2021) ROME, JAN 27 -markedDay with initiatives all over the nation on Wednesday. President Sergio Mattarella is presiding over a ceremony at the Quirinal Palace in Rome, with ...

Ultime Notizie dalla rete : Italy marks

Pambianconews

ROME, JAN 27 - Italy marked Holocaust Remembrance Day with initiatives all over the nation on Wednesday. President Sergio Mattarella is presiding over a ceremony at the Quirinal Palace in Rome, with G ...Marks & Spencer ha comprato Jaeger. Dopo le indiscrezioni degli scorsi giorni, il retailer ha infatti annunciato di aver messo le mani sul fashion brand inglese, entrato in amministrazione lo scorso n ...