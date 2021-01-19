LA DEMO GRATUITA DI BALAN WONDERWORLD IN USCITALouis, il cane cieco che è stato adottato da una persona che sta ...Sicurezza informatica: Panda Security fotografa il Paese dopo un anno ...Dubbi sul vaccino contro il coronavirus? Magari guarda questo videoLa genialata della Moratti: Vaccini anti Covid in base al Pil della ...Covid-19, 8.824 nuovi casi e 377 vittime : primi casi variante ingleseHITMAN 3: Disponibile il Launch TrailerArriva il 2 febbraio la Stagione 8 di Apex Legends - MayhemCall of Duty Black Ops: Cold War la Stagione 1 continuaACE COMBAT 7: SKIES UNKNOWN festeggia il secondo anniversario con ...

Italy drugs chief airs 'grave concern' on Pfizer jab delay (Di martedì 19 gennaio 2021) "We can define it as a small slowdown. "The objective is to vaccinate all the over - 80s and health workers in March. "I'm sure we'll succeed." Asked about the possibility of the AstraZeneca vaccine ...
ROME, JAN 19 - The head of Italian drugs agency AIFA on Tuesday voiced "grace concern" over delays in the delivery of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine to Italy. "Pfizer delay very concerning. It was all co ...
NTC grants to Zhaoke exclusive license and distribution rights in Asia for NTC014, innovative drug for bacterial conjunctivitis
MILAN, Italy and HONG KONG, Jan. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- NTC, an international R&D focused pharmaceutical company headquartered in Italy, and Zhaoke ...
