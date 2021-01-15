Nintendo Switch e Switch Lite sono le console del Natale 2020Di Covid muoiono solo i vecchi: La maestra Sabrina Pattarello ...Emma Marrone e Alessandra Amoroso : Pezzo Di CuoreL'allarme dei medici: Hanno fatto feste a Capodanno, ma non lo dicono!Un sondaggio di Wiko rivela che i dispositivi hi-tech sono un ...Matteo Salvini: No ad un esecutivo minestrone Milano, anziano strangola la moglie 90enne Bloober Team svela un nuovo trailer live action per The MediumGTA Online: la Maibatsu Manchez Scout disponibile da Warstock Cache ...OUTRIDERS: SVELATE LE CARATTERISTICHE DELLA VERSIONE PER PC

No comparison Trump’s Twitter ban is not Chinese-style censorship

Donald Trump’s ban from Twitter is Chinese-style censorship, complains Sarah Huckabee Sanders, his ...

zazoom
Commenta
No comparison. Trump’s Twitter ban is not Chinese-style censorship (Di venerdì 15 gennaio 2021) Donald Trump’s ban from Twitter is Chinese-style censorship, complains Sarah Huckabee Sanders, his former press secretary. Chinese propagandists say that it undermines America’s constitutional free speech protections. Not really. Here are a few differences. Xi Jinping — Trump’s counterpart in Beijing — is not going to get banned from anything in China. American companies make their own decisions, including telling the most powerful man in the country, and his friends and supporters, to take his business elsewhere. That’s unimaginable in China, where businesses do as they’re told. Second, if you do get banned from WeChat, the dominant Chinese social media, you don’t just lose your soapbox. Daily life (shopping, for example) becomes difficult to ...
Leggi su formiche
Segui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : comparison Trump’s
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.
zazoom
Zazoom Social News -
Cerca Tag : comparison Trump’s comparison Trump’s Twitter Chinese style