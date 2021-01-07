Leggi su liberoquotidiano

(Di giovedì 7 gennaio 2021) Influential high-levelpioneer,has made foundational contributions toNatural Language Processing, England, Jan. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/(CQC), a global leader insoftware and algorithms, is pleased to announce the appointment ofBobas itswho has previously served as Senior Scientific Advisor to CQC with a focus on developing and building a leadingNatural Language Processing (QNLP) capability, joins from theofafter a tenure ...