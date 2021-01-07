Gioco d'azzardo in rete: come scegliere la piattaforma giusta?THE GREAT ESCAPISTS : AMAZON PRIME VIDEO SVELA LA NUOVA SERIE CON ...Scuola, a rischio abbandono 34.000 ragazzi : Si riapre il 7 gennaioASCOLTI TV DOMENICA 3 GENNAIO : PROSEGUE IL SUCCESSO DI MARA VENIER Covid-19, il governo: Nuove restrizioni in tutta ItaliaTiscali mail non funziona : interruzioni ultime 24 oreL'intrattenimento corre online: come sono cambiate le nostre ...Matteo Renzi : Il premier vuole conta? Accetto sfidaIn Afghanistan più di 300.000 bambini rischiano di ammalarsi o ...Capodanno 2020: Cosa fare

Cambridge Quantum Computing Appoints Oxford University Professor Bob Coecke as Chief Scientist

Influential high-level Quantum Computing pioneer, Coecke has made foundational contributions to Quantum ...

Cambridge Quantum Computing Appoints Oxford University Professor Bob Coecke as Chief Scientist (Di giovedì 7 gennaio 2021) Influential high-level Quantum Computing pioneer, Coecke has made foundational contributions to Quantum Natural Language Processing Cambridge, England, Jan. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/

Cambridge Quantum Computing (CQC), a global leader in Quantum Computing software and algorithms, is pleased to announce the appointment of Professor Bob Coecke as its Chief Scientist. Coecke who has previously served as Senior Scientific Advisor to CQC with a focus on developing and building a leading Quantum Natural Language Processing (QNLP) capability, joins from the University of Oxford after a tenure ...
