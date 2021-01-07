Cambridge Quantum Computing Appoints Oxford University Professor Bob Coecke as Chief Scientist (Di giovedì 7 gennaio 2021) Influential high-level Quantum Computing pioneer, Coecke has made foundational contributions to Quantum Natural Language Processing Cambridge, England, Jan. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/
Cambridge Quantum Computing (CQC), a global leader in Quantum Computing software and algorithms, is pleased to announce the appointment of Professor Bob Coecke as its Chief Scientist. Coecke who has previously served as Senior Scientific Advisor to CQC with a focus on developing and building a leading Quantum Natural Language Processing (QNLP) capability, joins from the University of Oxford after a tenure ... Leggi su liberoquotidiano
