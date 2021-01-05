Asia Pacific Reigns in 2021 Henley Passport Index as Region Looks Set to Emerge First from Pandemic (Di martedì 5 gennaio 2021) LONDON, Jan. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/
The latest results from the Henley Passport Index — the original ranking of all the world's Passports according to the number of destinations their holders can access without a prior visa — provide fascinating insights into the future of travel freedom in a world transformed by the Covid-19 Pandemic. Without taking temporary restrictions into account, Japan continues to hold the number one position, with Passport holders able to access 191 destinations visa-free. This marks the third consecutive year that Japan has held the top spot. Asia Pacific (APAC) dominance of the Index — which is based on exclusive data from the International Air Transport ... Leggi su liberoquotidiano
The latest results from the Henley Passport Index — the original ranking of all the world's Passports according to the number of destinations their holders can access without a prior visa — provide fascinating insights into the future of travel freedom in a world transformed by the Covid-19 Pandemic. Without taking temporary restrictions into account, Japan continues to hold the number one position, with Passport holders able to access 191 destinations visa-free. This marks the third consecutive year that Japan has held the top spot. Asia Pacific (APAC) dominance of the Index — which is based on exclusive data from the International Air Transport ... Leggi su liberoquotidiano
spicciar : La Corea del Sud approva una legge assurda che criminalizza l’invio di qualsiasi tipo di informazioni (pubbliche!)… -
Ultime Notizie dalla rete : Asia PacificAsia-Pacific contrastata. A Tokyo Nikkei 225 perde lo 0,34% Trend-online.com Le Borse rallentano prima dell’ultima sfida di Trump
Frena il rally delle azioni a Wall Street nell’attesa dell’ultimo, drammatico atto dell’anno elettorale Usa: in Georgia si assegnano i due seggi che possono attribuire il co ...
Takeda Completes Sale of Select Non-Core Assets to Cheplapharm
Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (TSE:4502/NYSE:TAK) (“Takeda”) today announced the completion of its previously-announced sale of a portfolio of select prescription products to Cheplapharm for a ...
Asia PacificSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Asia Pacific