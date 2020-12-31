One Equity Partners Acquires VASS Consultoria de Sistemas (Di giovedì 31 dicembre 2020) Partnership with Founder-Owned Company to Support Strategic Acquisitions, Accelerated Growth and Geographic Expansion NEW YORK, Dec. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/
One Equity Partners ("OEP"), a middle market private Equity firm, today announced that it has completed the acquisition of VASS Consultoría de Sistemas S.L. ("VASS" or "the Company"), a leading European provider of digital transformation, cloud infrastructure and managed IT solutions. Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed. Headquartered in Madrid, Spain, VASS is focused on y transforming its customers' value chain by implementing and servicing customer relationship management, enterprise resource applications, and providing technology infrastructure services. The Company has deep ... Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Ultime Notizie dalla rete : One EquityPartirà venerdì 25 settembre l'opa di One Equity Partners sui servizi IT Techedge. Il fondo si finanzierà con un bond da 120 mln euro BeBeez Evolution Equity Partners Expands Cybersecurity Focused Investment Platform
Dec. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Evolution Equity Partners expands cybersecurity investment ... "As we approach 2021, cybersecurity is one of the primary risk concerns that enterprise and governments are ...
H.I.G. Capital Acquires Office Building in Bloomsbury
H.I.G. Capital, LLC ("H.I.G."), a leading global alternative investment firm with $42 billion of equity capital under management, announced today that one of its affiliates has completed the acquisiti ...
