Microland Recognized as a Leader in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for Managed Network Services

Microland, a global digital transformation company announced today that it has been Recognized as a Leader in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for Managed Network Services. The detailed report is available at https://www.Microland.com/analyst-insights/Leader-Gartner-Magic-Quadrant. Gartner evaluated vendors on multiple parameters. Assessment was based on two service categories of Managed LAN & Managed WAN / WLAN and ?ve management attributes of service delivery platform, service management functions, operations automation, customer ...
