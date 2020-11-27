Man arrested on terror charges near Cosenza (Di venerdì 27 novembre 2020) CATANZARO, 27 NOV - An Italian man resident in the province of Cosenza was arrested Friday on suspicion of self-training and activities with terrorist ends, including international ones, judicial ... Leggi su lagazzettadelmezzogiorno
capricorne_o : Un fan idiota di Trump, invitato da una donna ad allontanarsi perché senza mascherina non ha trovato di meglio che… - Sybilrosk : Usati fin qui da @zdizoro: Lpom di Lpom/chicken grease di D'Angelo/know di nick drake/dusty palace di Allen & filix… -
Ultime Notizie dalla rete : Man arrestedMan arrested on terror charges near Cosenza
CATANZARO, 27 NOV - An Italian man resident in the province of Cosenza was arrested Friday on suspicion of self-training and activities with terrorist ends, including international ones, judicial sour ...
Man, 25, arrested for robbing, raping prostitute
ROME, 27 NOV - A 25-year-old Tunisian man was arrested Friday on suspicion of robbing and raping a young Romanian prostitute at Latina south of Rome on Wednesday. The girl was alone in the street, pol ...
Man arrestedSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Man arrested