Time to lay foundations for recovery says Mattarella

No one should be complacent and fool themselves into thinking 'it's not going to happen to me', ...

No one should be complacent and "fool themselves into thinking 'it's not going to happen to me', Mattarella said. "Let us realize the gravity of this global pandemic," he said. The president said the ...
Time to lay foundations for recovery says Mattarella
ROME, 17 NOV - President Sergio Mattarella told the association of Italian municipalities ANCI Tuesday that it is time to lay the foundations for a recovery from the COVID emergency in Italy. Mattarel ...
