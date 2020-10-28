Restoring Growth via Tourism at the ' Future Hospitality Summit'

Leggi su liberoquotidiano

(Di mercoledì 28 ottobre 2020) RIYADH, Saudi Arabia, Oct. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/Under the auspice of the G20 International Conferences and Events, and the Ministry ofof Saudi Arabia "Theof" concluded today after two days of conversations. Key players of the travel andindustry, from both the public and private sector, gathered to discuss reshaping thelandscape for recovery by promoting sustainable and inclusive. Thegathered over 6,000 participants, in Riyadh and virtually, from all over the world to discuss a path forward based on building aandsector that is relevant to a post-pandemic world and ...