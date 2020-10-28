MXGP 2020 RINVIATO - NUOVA DATA D’USCITATROPICO 6 IN ARRIVO SU NINTENDO SWITCHPrivacy del cellulare: Panda Security ti proteggereDRAGON BALL CARD WARRIORS è disponibileSmart Four – strategico 3D da tavolo – arriva in EuropaL’evento festivo GWENT Saovine è iniziatoModa: quali modelli di reggiseno sono adatti alle varie occasioni?League of Legends: Wild Rift nuovo trailerCyberpunk 2077 rinviato ancoraLa pantera leggendaria terrorizza i cittadini di Braithwaite

HONOR invests in the workforce of tomorrow with Affinity and Grey by launching Stand Out With HONOR Program

LONDON, Oct. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Global technology brand HONOR today announced it is launching the ...

HONOR invests in the workforce of tomorrow with Affinity and Grey by launching Stand Out With HONOR Program

LONDON, Oct. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/

Global technology brand HONOR today announced it is launching the HONOR Academy 'Stand Out With HONOR' global creative Program at hiHONOR.com. 'Stand Out With HONOR' invites young people to take part in a series of challenges to showcase their creavity for the chance to win a HONOR MagicBook and earn a four-week paid internship at Grey in the U.K. and in Germany. HONOR is also partnering With creative graphics software company ...
