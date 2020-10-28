BioInvent Completes First Licensing Agreement in Greater China, Advised by MSQ Ventures (Di mercoledì 28 ottobre 2020) NEW YORK, Oct. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/
M.S.Q. Ventures ("MSQ") announced today that its client, BioInvent International, AB ("BioInvent"), has successfully entered into a Licensing Agreement with CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ("CASI") for the development and commercialization of BI-1206 in the Greater China region. BI-1206 is BioInvent's proprietary clinical stage anti-FcγRllB antibody developed to treat a variety of cancers including Non-Hodgkin's lymphoma and advanced solid tumors. Martin Welschof, Ph.D., CEO of BioInvent, stated, "The Agreement is a further validation of BioInvent's robust discovery platform and innovative clinical program, where we welcome new opportunities to develop ... Leggi su iltempo
