BioInvent Completes First Licensing Agreement in Greater China | Advised by MSQ Ventures

NEW YORK, Oct. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- M.S.Q. Ventures (MSQ) announced today that its client, BioInvent ...

BioInvent Completes First Licensing Agreement in Greater China, Advised by MSQ Ventures

NEW YORK, Oct. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/

M.S.Q. Ventures ("MSQ") announced today that its client, BioInvent International, AB ("BioInvent"), has successfully entered into a Licensing Agreement with CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ("CASI") for the development and commercialization of BI-1206 in the Greater China region. BI-1206 is BioInvent's proprietary clinical stage anti-FcγRllB antibody developed to treat a variety of cancers including Non-Hodgkin's lymphoma and advanced solid tumors. Martin Welschof, Ph.D., CEO of BioInvent, stated, "The Agreement is a further validation of BioInvent's robust discovery platform and innovative clinical program, where we welcome new opportunities to develop ...
