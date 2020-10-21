Fallout 76|la Giornata delle Bombe!Kaspersky partecipa all’evento Cultura e innovazioneDOOM Eternal: The Ancient Gods Parte 1 disponibileSkincare maschile: come farla, con quali prodotti e quante volteRed Dead Online: Halloween Pass, Dead of Night e Pantere LeggendarieStagione 6 di Warzone e Modern Warfare | The Haunting of VerdanskTerraria mobile riceve l’ aggiornamento 1.4Destiny 2: Oltre la Luce – Trailer della storiaLe Iene aggrediti e immobilizzati dai CasamonicaRTX ON: molti giochi con Ray Tracing e DLSS quest’anno

Avantor® Discusses Supply Chain Readiness at 2020 World Vaccine Congress Europe

Company serves critical role in the development of a COVID-19 Vaccine through its products and ...

zazoom
Commenta
Avantor® Discusses Supply Chain Readiness at 2020 World Vaccine Congress Europe (Di mercoledì 21 ottobre 2020) Company serves critical role in the development of a COVID-19 Vaccine through its products and services RADNOR, Pennsylvania, Oct. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/

 Avantor Inc. (NYSE: AVTR), a leading global provider of critical products and services to customers in the life sciences, advanced technologies and applied materials industries, presented at the 2020 World Vaccine Congress Europe on the importance of managing risk and minimizing complexity in the global single-use Supply Chain as manufacturers scale operations to fight COVID-19. Speaking to an audience of leading scientists, researchers, engineers, and other key members of the global Vaccine industry, Timothy Korwan, Avantor's Director of New Product ...
Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Segui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Avantor® Discusses
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.
zazoom
Zazoom Social News -
Cerca Tag : Avantor® Discusses Avantor® Discusses Supply Chain Readiness