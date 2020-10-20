Renowned fantasy RPG, Summoners War, launches with new gameplay and features on AppGallery (Di martedì 20 ottobre 2020) The game will offer AppGallery users the chance to battle alongside 100 million Summoners across the globe, competing to retrieve the famous Mana Crystals LONDON, Oct. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/
Summoners War, a much-loved RPG game with over 100 million downloads worldwide, has arrived on AppGallery, bringing with it a brand-new battle experience. One of the highest-grossing mobile games, Summoners War is developed by Com2uS and is recognised across the globe for its action-packed fantasy gameplay, with this launch bringing new features, characters and battle arena. Summoners War: Sky Arena – Bringing a new gameplay experience to an already popular platform Sky ... Leggi su liberoquotidiano
