Bandai Namco Entertainment ha recentemente annunciato l'apertura dei preorder per le versioni PS4

Guilty Gear Strive: aperti i preorder per PS4 e PS5 (Di venerdì 16 ottobre 2020) Bandai Namco Entertainment ha recentemente annunciato l’apertura dei preorder per le versioni PS4 e PS5 di Guilty Gear Strive Gli amanti dei picchiaduro di sicuro conosceranno Arc System Works, la nota software house che ha creato tantissimi titoli appartenenti a questo genere. Tutti i giochi di lotta creati da questa compagnia sono davvero ottimi e vengono giocati da tantissimi giocatori in competizioni accesissime. Inoltre moltissimi loro titoli si basano su alcune serie davvero molto famose, come ad esempio Dragon Ball e Persona. I fan della compagnia apprezzano la maggior parte delle loro serie, ma una delle più amate è di sicuro Guily Gear. Il nuovo Guilty Gear Strive è uno dei titoli più attesi ...
Il nuovo capitolo dell’amata serie Guilty Gear, Guilty Gear -Strive- arriverà il 9 aprile 2021 per Playstation 4, Playstation 5 e PC Digital. Il gioco ...
GUILTY GEAR -STRIVE- "What do you fight for" MV (Short Ver.)
The latest from the Guilty Gear series, Guilty Gear -Strive- hits the scene! This is the short version of the music video for the character Nagoriyuki's image song "What do you fig..
